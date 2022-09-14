Left Menu

Shanghai reports no asymptomatic, one symptomatic COVID case for Sept 13

13, the same as a day earlier, while one local symptomatic case was reported, up from zero the previous day, the city government said on Wednesday. No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with none the previous day. Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for Sept. 13, unchanged from a day earlier.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-09-2022 05:33 IST
Shanghai reports no asymptomatic, one symptomatic COVID case for Sept 13
Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Sept. 13, the same as a day earlier, while one local symptomatic case was reported, up from zero the previous day, the city government said on Wednesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with none the previous day.

Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for Sept. 13, unchanged from a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

