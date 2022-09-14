China’s Shenzhen reports 5 symptomatic, 3 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 13

China's southern technology hub Shenzhen reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the same as a day earlier, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province said on Wednesday.

Of Tuesday's local infections, five were confirmed to be symptomatic, while three were asymptomatic.

Three of the new cases were found outside quarantined areas, same as the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)