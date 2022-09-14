China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13

Left Menu

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-09-2022 06:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 06:55 IST
China reported 1,062 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 13, of which 237 were symptomatic and 825 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 1,048 new cases a day earlier, 242 symptomatic and 806 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. 13, mainland China had confirmed 247,557 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 18 new local symptomatic cases and no asymptomatic cases, compared with 10 symptomatic and six asymptomatic cases a day earlier, according to local government data. Financial hub Shanghai reported one local symptomatic and no asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and asymptomatic cases the day before, local government data showed.

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen, which has eased anti-virus restriction measures after a strict lockdown for most residents, reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, the same as a day earlier. The southwestern metropolis of Chengdu reported 35 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 44 a day earlier, data from the local government showed.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

