Left Menu

Moderna believed from pandemic beginning that BioNTech violated patent -CEO

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-09-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 11:45 IST
Moderna believed from pandemic beginning that BioNTech violated patent -CEO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Moderna Inc believed from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that BioNTech SE used its intellectual property in producing a rival vaccine, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said on Wednesday.

Moderna filed suit against BioNTech and its partner Pfizer Inc last month for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States.

Bancel, speaking in Tokyo, said Moderna is considering building facilities in Japan to produce mRNA-derived products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022