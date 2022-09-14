Special wing formed to prevent entry of Naxals, drugs into Nilgiris district
To prevent the entry of Naxals and supply of drugs from neighbouring States to Nilgiris district, the Tamil Nadu police has formed a special wing named - Omega-3.Since the district is bordered with Kerala, movement of Naxals from other States is on the rise through 16 checkposts and drugs are being smuggled into from Kerala and Karnataka, Anti-Naxal Squad DSP Mohan Nawaz said on Wednesday.Omega-3, formed recently, will be part of the squad and would strictly monitor the movement of Naxals and smuggling of narcotic drugs.
- Country:
- India
To prevent the entry of Naxals and supply of drugs from neighbouring States to Nilgiris district, the Tamil Nadu police has formed a special wing named - Omega-3.
Since the district is bordered with Kerala, movement of Naxals from other States is on the rise through 16 checkposts and drugs are being smuggled into from Kerala and Karnataka, Anti-Naxal Squad DSP Mohan Nawaz said on Wednesday.
Omega-3, formed recently, will be part of the squad and would strictly monitor the movement of Naxals and smuggling of narcotic drugs. The squad comprises 36 specially trained constables and 10 inspectors. Armed guards will be posted in 16 checkposts, Nawaz said.
Omega-3 has so far seized 19 kg of ganja, 4,334 tobacco products and registered 110 cases, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohan Nawaz
- Nilgiris district
- States
- Karnataka
- Nawaz
- Naxals
- Anti-Naxal Squad
- Kerala
- Tamil Nadu
ALSO READ
Islamabad HC dismisses contempt of court plea against Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif, brother Nawaz
Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif delivers first televised address in three years despite ban
PM Modi to visit Kerala and Karnataka on September 1-2
Karnataka estimates rain-related losses at Rs 7,647 crore
Karnataka: Court adjourns anticipatory bail petition of Murugha Mutt pontiff to Sept 1