Take whatever COVID vaccine you can get, says head of EU drugs watchdog

People in Europe should take whatever COVID-19 booster is available to them, although there may be a choice in the coming months, Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency, said in a Reuters Next Newsmaker interview.

She said different countries across the bloc would likely have different autumn booster campaign timings and strategies, but the pandemic was not over and people should continue to prioritize getting protected.

"My message is have confidence in whatever vaccines are offered to you," she said.

