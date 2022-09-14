WHO chief says end in sight for COVID-19 pandemic

The World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the world had never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic and urged nations to keep up their efforts against the coronavirus.

"We are not there yet. But the end is in sight," Tedros told reporters at a virtual press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)