WHO chief says end in sight for COVID-19 pandemic
Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 18:56 IST
The World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the world had never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic and urged nations to keep up their efforts against the coronavirus.
"We are not there yet. But the end is in sight," Tedros told reporters at a virtual press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- Tedros
- The World Health Organization's
Advertisement