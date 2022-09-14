COVID-19: Delhi records 142 fresh cases

Delhi recorded 142 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent on Wednesday, according to the data shared by the city health department.

The national capital recorded no death due to the viral disease for the second consecutive day.

The new cases were detected from the 10,986 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,089. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,494, according to the bulletin.

The national capital logged 118 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.15 per cent on Tuesday.

It recorded one death due to Covid and 63 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent on Monday.

On Sunday, the city logged 137 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two fatalities.

The national capital recorded zero death due to Covid and 137 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.17 per cent on Saturday.

On Friday, the city saw 123 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent and four fatalities.

On Thursday, it reported 182 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent and three fatalities. The day before, it recorded 177 cases of the viral disease with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two deaths.

The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday last week.

According to the latest bulletin, the number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 575. A total of 387 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,291 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 63 are occupied.

There are 78 Covid containment zones in Delhi.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

