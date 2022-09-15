Shanghai reports no new local COVID cases for Sept 14

Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Sept. 14, the same as a day earlier, while zero local symptomatic cases were reported, down from one the previous day, the city government said on Thursday.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Sept. 14, unchanged from a day earlier.

