Shanghai reports no new local COVID cases for Sept 14
Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Sept. 14, the same as a day earlier, while zero local symptomatic cases were reported, down from one the previous day, the city government said on Thursday. Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Sept. 14, unchanged from a day earlier.
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-09-2022 05:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 05:35 IST
