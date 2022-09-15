China's Shenzhen reports 4 symptomatic, 1 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 14
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-09-2022
- Country:
- China
China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, down from eight a day earlier, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province said on Thursday.
Of Wednesday's local infections, four were confirmed to be symptomatic, while one was asymptomatic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
