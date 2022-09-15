The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said, his most optimistic outlook yet on the years-long health crisis which has killed over six million people. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The Chinese city of Chengdu will on Thursday lift a full COVID-19 lockdown in all districts still facing strict movement curbs as a recent outbreak comes under control, local authorities said. * Moderna has held talks with the Chinese government about supplying COVID-19 vaccines, but no decision has yet been made, CEO Stephane Bancel told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Singapore on Wednesday granted interim authorisation for a bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine made by Moderna, the government said. * China reported 1,083 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 14, of which 167 were symptomatic and 916 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

EUROPE * Sweden's government said it would donate 500,000 vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to Ukraine.

AMERICAS * As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China's central bank partially rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while maintaining the interest rate as expected on Thursday, as hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve tightening limited room to manoeuvre monetary policy to support the economy.

* New Zealand's economy rebounded sharply last quarter as a lifting of coronavirus restrictions and the return of tourists helped it dodge recession, though it may be a last hurrah for strong growth as surging interest rates steamroll demand.

