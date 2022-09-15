Left Menu

More than 3,300 cattle found infected with lumpy skin disease in MP so far, 38 of them died

During the meeting, Chouhan directed the officials concerned to take necessary measures for the prevention of the disease and stop the movement of domestic animals into the state from the neighbouring states.He also asked them to ensure that there is no shortage of vaccine against the lumpy skin disease.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-09-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 15:13 IST
More than 3,300 cattle found infected with lumpy skin disease in MP so far, 38 of them died
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 3,314 cattle were found infected with lumpy skin disease in Madhya Pradesh and 38 of them have succumbed to the infection so far, officials said on Thursday. Of these animals, 2,742 have recovered till now, they said. The officials shared these figures during a meeting held by state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan this morning to take a review of the situation arising out of the spread of the disease. During the meeting, Chouhan directed the officials concerned to take necessary measures for the prevention of the disease and stop the movement of domestic animals into the state from the neighbouring states.

He also asked them to ensure that there is no shortage of vaccine against the lumpy skin disease. Chouhan stressed the need to isolate the affected cattle by raising awareness among the animal owners.

The officials said during the meeting that as a precautionary measure, 1,49,530 domestic animals have been vaccinated against the disease and adequate stock of vaccine doses was made available in the state.

The cases of lumpy skin disease in the state were reported in Bhind, Morena and Sheopur districts, and necessary steps are being taken for the prevention of the disease, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022