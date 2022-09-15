Left Menu

Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates

Africa CDC Image Credit: Twitter(@AfricaCDC)
The COVID-19 pandemic is still a threat on the African continent given low vaccination rates, the acting director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

"The virus is still circulating, and with the low rates of vaccination the pandemic is still very much with us here on the continent," Ahmed Ogwell Ouma told a news conference.

He was responding to a question about whether he agreed with comments by the head of the World Health Organization that the end of the COVID pandemic was now in sight.

