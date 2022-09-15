Left Menu

CDC director: U.S. seeing decline in monkeypox new case growth

14 and there is a decline in new cases, U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday. There are areas of the U.S. where the rate of rise in new cases is still increasing," she said.

15-09-2022
Nearly 23,000 cases of monkeypox have been identified across the United States as of Sept. 14 and there is a decline in new cases, U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday. Some areas of the country are still seeing a rise in cases, however, Walensky told reporters at a White House briefing.

"Over the last several weeks, we've been pleased to see a decline in the growth of new cases here and abroad. There are areas of the U.S. where the rate of rise in new cases is still increasing," she said. "We approach this news with cautious optimism."

