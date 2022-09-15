Over 9 lakh TB patients to be supported by Ni-KshayMitra initiative few days after launch

By Shalini Bhardwaj The Nikshay Mitra initiative of the government aims to encourage the adoption of Tuberculosis (TB) patients and take care of their nutritional and medical requirements.

In just a few days after the launch, the number of supported TB patients has reached 2,77,793, according to government figures. According to Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, "India's 'Adopt a TB patient' is an innovative initiative and a step in the right direction to realise the goal of ending TB, which requires more than a biomedical approach."

"This initiative is expected to help more patients complete TB treatment, and mitigate associated catastrophic costs experienced by a high proportion of TB patients and their families, despite free diagnosis and treatment," she said. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya informed through a tweet on Thursday that, 9.24 lakh TB patients will be supported by the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative, and 9.25 lakh TB patients have consented to receive the community support.

On the Nikshay Mitra portal dashboard also, the number of TB patients to supported by Ni-Kshay Mitra reached 9,24,089. Other than this 2,77,793 adoptions were officially confirmed by the District TB Officer as well. President of India Draupadi Murmu virtually launched the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan on September 9.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that "It is the duty of all citizens to give high priority to 'Pradhan Mantri TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' and to make this campaign a mass movement. It is because TB causes the largest number of deaths among all other infectious diseases in our country." Recently in an Exclusive Interview with ANI Dr. Raghuram S Rao, additional DDG, TB division, Directorate General of Health Services said, "It is about getting the community to participate and play a proactive role in the fight against tuberculosis. So, what we are asking from the community to come forward and adopt a TB patient for a facility and all TB patients within that geography."

"So, that they are able to provide them with additional nutritional support or social support or any other, additional support that the patient or the family may need," he further added. (ANI)

