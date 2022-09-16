Ukraine finds a mass grave in recaptured city of Izium -Zelenskiy
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 02:27 IST
Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave in the recaptured city of Izium, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Thursday, adding that more information should be available on Friday.
"Russia is leaving death behind it everywhere and must be held responsible," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Izium
- Ukrainian
- Russia
Advertisement