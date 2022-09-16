Shanghai reports 3 asymptomatic, 0 symptomatic COVID cases for Sept 15

Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Sept. 15, up from zero a day earlier, while no local symptomatic case was reported, the same as the previous day, the city government said on Friday.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Sept. 15, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: Shanghai reports no new local COVID cases for Sept 14

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)