China's Chengdu reports 13 symptomatic, 7 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 15

China's southwestern metropolis of Chengdu reported 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sept. 15, down from 29 a day earlier, city government data showed on Friday.

Of the cases reported, 13 were symptomatic and 7 asymptomatic. The city had extended lockdown curbs in most areas to complete another round of mass testing.

