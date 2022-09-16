China's Chengdu reports 13 symptomatic, 7 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 15
China's southwestern metropolis of Chengdu reported 20 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sept. 15, down from 29 a day earlier, city government data showed on Friday. Of the cases reported, 13 were symptomatic and 7 asymptomatic. The city had extended lockdown curbs in most areas to complete another round of mass testing.
