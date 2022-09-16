Left Menu

Active Covid cases in country rise to 46,748

India added 6,298 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,22,777, while the active cases climbed 46,748, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.The death toll climbed to 5,28,273 with 23 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 09:44 IST
Active Covid cases in country rise to 46,748
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India added 6,298 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,22,777, while the active cases climbed 46,748, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,273 with 23 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 2.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 359 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.89 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.70 per cent, according to the ministry. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022