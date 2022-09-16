Left Menu

Alert issued for heavy rains in Lucknow

In view of the incessant heavy rains, the Lucknow district administration on Friday issued an advisory for the residents of the city.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-09-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 10:31 IST
Visuals from Lucknow after heavy rains (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In view of the incessant heavy rains, the Lucknow district administration on Friday issued an advisory for the residents of the city. The district administration issued an alert that there is a possibility of heavy rains till September 17. "In view of this, all the people should take full precaution. Beware of old dilapidated buildings. Leave for outside when it is absolutely necessary. Avoid going to crowded and traffic jam areas. Stay away from open sewers, electric wires and poles."

The district administration asked people to contact Lucknow Municipal Corporation Control Room for any civic problem like water logging, tree fall etc. The administration advised people to drink boiled drinking water and get bleaching powder and chlorine tablets from the nearest health centre.

The administration directed all government hospitals, PHC and CHC to be on high alert. "Ensure arrangements for treatment of trauma management, snakebite, electric shock and water-borne diseases at hospitals. Officers and employees posted in emergency services should be present on duty. Arrangement of medicines and availability of patient vehicle should also be ensured," said the district administration.

Meanwhile, various parts of Lucknow witnessed heavy water logging on Friday. Houses and shops in various parts of the city got inundated after heavy rains. Notably, nine people were dead and two others injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Lucknow. The incident took place in Dilkusha under Cantt, said State Home Department.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for those who died and Rs 2 lakh for the treatment of the injured. Lucknow Commissioner Roshan Jacob inspected waterlogging areas after heavy rain lashes the city.

