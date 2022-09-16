Experts Discuss Specifics of Healthcare System in Far East and Arctic on EEF Sidelines

Russia | India (NewsVoir) The conference ‘Creating a Healthy Society in the Far East and Arctic’, which was organized by the Roscongress Foundation’s Healthy Life project, took place at the 7th Eastern Economic Forum. The conference is part of the plan of events of Russia’s chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2021-2023. The business programme consisted of two thematic pillars: ‘Demographic Development of the Country - Strategies for Preserving the People of the Far East and Arctic’ and ‘Human Health as the Top Priority: Guidelines for Developing Medicine in the Far East and Arctic’. As part of the business programme, the session ‘Investing in Traditional Values: Russia’s National Idea of a Prosperous Large Family’ was held with the support of the Russian Public Chamber, and the session ‘Quality, Accessibility, and Safety of Medical Care: The Cornerstone of People’s Well-being’ was held with the support of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare. “Despite the pandemic, we continue to implement all planned healthcare projects in the Far East. Above all else, our efforts aim to prevent the most common diseases that make the greatest negative contribution to medical and demographic indicators. We have developed algorithms that can get citizens from the main risk groups to take preventive examinations. Considering the territorial specifics of the macro-region, special attention is paid to ambulance aircraft. Last year alone, in 11 regions of the Far East, more than 4,000 people, including children, were transported in a timely manner to specialized centres for medical care,” First Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Viktor Fisenko said. The event was attended by: Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Galina Karelova; First Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Viktor Fisenko; First Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Russian Federation Olga Batalina; Russian Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare Director AllaSamoylova; State Duma Deputy and Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection of the Russian Federation Dmitry Khubezov; Director of the National Health and Research Centre of Preventive Healthcare of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation and Chief Independent Specialist in Therapy and General Medical Practice of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Oksana Drapkina; Director of the Russian Research Institute of Health of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Olga Kobyakova; Chairman of the Russian Public Chamber’s Commission on Demographics and Protection of the Family, Childhood, and Traditional Family Values and General Director of the Institute for Scientific and Public Expertise Sergey Rybalchenko; Member of the Russian Public Chamber’s Commission on Demographics and Protection of the Family, Childhood, and Traditional Family Values, Director of the Lopatkin Research Institute of Urology and Interventional Radiology, and Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Oleg Apolikhin; and Director of the Research Institute for Health Organization and Medical Management of the Moscow City Health Department Yelena Aksenova, among others. In addition, the session ‘Women’s Agenda for a Healthy Society: New Opportunities in Remote Areas’ was held with the support of the Council of the Eurasian Women’s Forum and the Women for a Healthy Life project. The media partners of the conference ‘Creating a Healthy Society in the Far East and Arctic’ are the Doctor TV channel, Pharmaceutical Bulletin, Medvestnik, GxP News, Russian Healthcare, Social Protection in Russia, Remedium Group, Russian Doctor Publishing House, and Expert Siberia and Far East. Developing human capital and improving the well-being and quality of life of the population, including improving the healthcare system and medical infrastructure in the Arctic, are among the main priorities of Russia’s chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2021-2023.

