Left Menu

Nigerian woman tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi, India's tally rises to 13

A 30-year-old Nigerian woman in Delhi has tested positive for monkeypox, making it the citys eighth and the countrys thirteenth case of the viral infection, sources said on Friday. In Delhi, the first case of monkeypox was reported on July 24.LNJP Hospital has been made the nodal facility to treat patients with the viral infection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 14:55 IST
Nigerian woman tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi, India's tally rises to 13
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old Nigerian woman in Delhi has tested positive for monkeypox, making it the city's eighth and the country's thirteenth case of the viral infection, sources said on Friday. The woman has been admitted to LNJP Hospital, they said.

Another person suspected to be suffering from monkeypox has also been admitted to the Delhi government-run hospital, sources said.

''A total of eight cases of monkeypox have been reported in Delhi so far. The latest being a Nigerian woman, who is aged 30, and admitted at the LNJP Hospital. Her condition is being monitored,'' a source said.

The suspected case, also a Nigerian woman, were admitted on September 14, another source said, adding, the seventh and eighth confirmed cases and the suspected case are admitted at present, ''all three patients are doing fine." These eight cases also include three men.

The early six cases have been treated and discharged, a senior doctor said.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease having common symptoms such as fever, skin lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, chills or sweats and sore throat and cough.

According to a study done recently by the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), patients in the first five cases showed ''mild to moderate grade intermittent fever, myalgia (muscle pain) and lesions on the genitals, groins, lower limb, trunk and upper limb." Four of these cases had non-tender firm lymphadenopathy (swelling of lymph nodes).

No secondary complications or sexually transmitted infections were recorded in these cases except for Hepatitis B in one case, it had said. In Delhi, the first case of monkeypox was reported on July 24.

LNJP Hospital has been made the nodal facility to treat patients with the viral infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022