Raj Guv asks masses to adopt TB patients as Ni-kshay Mitras

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday appealed to the masses to adopt official Tuberculosis patients by joining the TB-Free India Campaign as Ni-kshay Mitras.

Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana is a scheme under the aegis of the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) to support the nutritional needs of TB patients.

By 2025, TB will be eradicated from all countries. People should take a pledge to eradicate the disease, he said.

Mishra announced to have become a Ni-kshay Mitra himself in a meeting called at Raj Bhavan on Friday for the effective operation of the campaign.

The governor said the year 2030 has been set for the eradication of TB in the world, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has resolved to defeat TB disease by 2025.

Accordingly, in Rajasthan also there is a need to work by making a strategy, he said.

He said if the patient gets nutritious food, then the effect of medicines is quick on him, resulting in him recovering soon and starting to live a healthy life.

By becoming Nikshay Mitra, we can help TB patients by providing adequate nutritional food, kits, and other materials, Mishra said. The Governor said TB is not only a physical disease, but it also affects the patient at the mental, economic and social levels. State Tuberculosis Eradication Officer Dr Vinod Garg said so far 1.22 lakh TB patients have been identified in the state this year and 74,850 patients have given their consent to get benefits under Nikksha Sambal Yojana.

About 38,000 patients in the state have been linked to 245 Nikshay Mitras, he added.

