Left Menu

Raj Guv asks masses to adopt TB patients as Ni-kshay Mitras

The Governor said TB is not only a physical disease, but it also affects the patient at the mental, economic and social levels.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-09-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 16:25 IST
Raj Guv asks masses to adopt TB patients as Ni-kshay Mitras
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday appealed to the masses to adopt official Tuberculosis patients by joining the TB-Free India Campaign as Ni-kshay Mitras.

Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana is a scheme under the aegis of the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) to support the nutritional needs of TB patients.

By 2025, TB will be eradicated from all countries. People should take a pledge to eradicate the disease, he said.

Mishra announced to have become a Ni-kshay Mitra himself in a meeting called at Raj Bhavan on Friday for the effective operation of the campaign.

The governor said the year 2030 has been set for the eradication of TB in the world, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has resolved to defeat TB disease by 2025.

Accordingly, in Rajasthan also there is a need to work by making a strategy, he said.

He said if the patient gets nutritious food, then the effect of medicines is quick on him, resulting in him recovering soon and starting to live a healthy life.

By becoming Nikshay Mitra, we can help TB patients by providing adequate nutritional food, kits, and other materials, Mishra said. The Governor said TB is not only a physical disease, but it also affects the patient at the mental, economic and social levels. State Tuberculosis Eradication Officer Dr Vinod Garg said so far 1.22 lakh TB patients have been identified in the state this year and 74,850 patients have given their consent to get benefits under Nikksha Sambal Yojana.

About 38,000 patients in the state have been linked to 245 Nikshay Mitras, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022