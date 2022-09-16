Multiple bodies found at mass burial site in Ukraine's Izium with rope around necks
Multiple bodies have been found with rope round their necks and hands tied at a mass burial site in the city of Izium, which was recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces, Reuters reporters said.
Ukrainian police and forensic experts were helping to exhume the bodies at the site, marked by wooden crosses, on the edge of a cemetery in the northwest of the city. White body bags lay on the ground.
Ukrainian authorities earlier reported the discovery of a mass burial site containing around 440 bodies in total in Izium, a frontline Russian stronghold until Ukraine's counter-offensive across the Kharkiv region during the past week.
