Left Menu

Portal launched recently provides info on blood availability across country: Mandaviya

Currently, there are 13 lakh TB patients in the country, he maintained. Mandaviya asserted that India was praised by the entire world for its COVID-19 management and its response to the pandemic. The country earned praise for its vaccination management, although some people politicised the drive, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 18:25 IST
Portal launched recently provides info on blood availability across country: Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya on Friday said that a web portal has recently been created to provide information on the blood types available in the banks across the country, thus giving a momentum to the voluntary blood donation movement.

The minister, who is a physician, told a virtual press meet from Delhi that 7,017 NGOs joined hands to float eRaktKosh.in for giving out all necessary information on blood availability, as part of the Centre's 'one nation, one platform' initiative.

''Once someone logs into the portal and clicks on a particular state and then a district, one can see the blood banks accessible in that area and the specific contact details,'' Mandaviya said at the meet attended by regional reporters from different cities, including Kolkata.

To a question, he also said that the portal would further help set up a national registry, where all information regarding blood availability and requirement would be collated.

The minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed to make the country free of tuberculosis by 2025.

''The rate for TB eradication, however, has not reached expected levels as of now. We have to ensure there is not one person suffering from TB in all spheres of society. Currently, there are 13 lakh TB patients in the country," he maintained. Mandaviya asserted that India was praised by the entire world for its COVID-19 management and its response to the pandemic. The country earned praise for its vaccination management, although ''some people politicised the drive'', he said. The media, nonetheless, played its role ''truthfully'' by disseminating the right information, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022