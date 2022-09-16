Left Menu

Baby dies due to poliovirus as Pakistan seems failing to contain the crippling disease

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-09-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 18:39 IST
Baby dies due to poliovirus as Pakistan seems failing to contain the crippling disease
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A six-month-old baby died recently due to poliovirus in Pakistan, officials said here on Friday, as the country's effort to defeat the crippling disease seems to be failing.

The baby boy was from the South Waziristan tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the health ministry said in a statement, adding that he had onset of paralysis in August.

A total of 19 cases of poliovirus has been detected so far this year in Pakistan.

All the cases were reported from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province -- two in Lakki Marwat, 16 in North Waziristan and one in South Waziristan districts.

The health ministry said combating the outbreak of polio in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is the main focus of the Pakistan Polio Programme.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where polio, which in severe cases can be fatal or leave patients paralysed, remains endemic.

Attempts to eradicate the crippling disease in Pakistan have been seriously hampered by deadly targeting of vaccination teams in recent years by militants, who oppose the drives, claiming that the polio drops cause infertility.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel in a statement said that en mass displacement of people due to floods is posing a threat of spread of poliovirus.

“This mass displacement will lead to the spread of poliovirus. So it is very important to vaccinate children against polio,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022