Polio vaccination in 21 Rajasthan districts on Sunday

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-09-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 19:53 IST
Over 69 lakh children in 21 districts of Rajasthan will be administered polio vaccine on Sunday under the Pulse Polio campaign, an official said.

He said that children up to 5 years of age would be vaccinated.

In the first phase of the National Pulse Polio Vaccination sub-campaign on June 19, polio doses were given in four districts-- Alwar, Barmer, Bharatpur and Jodhpur, Health Secretary Dr Prithvi said in a statement on Saturday.

In the second phase on Sunday, 21 districts including Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Churu, Dausa, Dungarpur, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Nagaur, Sirohi, Tonk, Jaipur-2, Bundi, Sikar, Banswara, Alwar, Barmer, Bharatpur and Jodhpur will be covered, he said.

A total of 36,839 polio booths would be set up in the designated districts, the official said. He said that 4,452 transit teams and 6,424 mobile teams have been constituted and more than 1 lakh health workers have been given the responsibility. Under the campaign, vaccines will be given at booths on Sunday and for the next two days, doses will be given door-to-door.

