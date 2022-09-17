Karnataka reports 476 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Karnataka on Saturday reported 476 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the total infections and fatalities to 40,61,157 and 40,232 respectively, the State Health Department said.

The department in its daily COVID bulletin said 358 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,17,148 till date. Active cases stood at 3,735.

Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 215 fresh cases. Other districts too reported new infections today including 97 in Ramanagara, 24 in Kodagu, 18 in Mysuru, 12 in Shivamogga and 11 each in Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada.

The lone death due to COVID-19 occurred in Shivamogga. The bulletin said five districts in the State have reported zero fatalities.

The positivity rate for the day was 2.03 per cent, the department said.

As many as 23,400 tests were conducted, those included 17,790 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done till date is 6.89 crore. There were 36,077 inoculations done so far, taking the total vaccination to 11.94 crore, the department said.

