Left Menu

India achieves new milestone with over 87,000 blood donations

With more than 87,137 people voluntarily donating blood in a single day (as per provisional reports till 7

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 23:34 IST
India achieves new milestone with over 87,000 blood donations
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With more than 87,137 people voluntarily donating blood in a single day (as per provisional reports till 7:40 pm today), the country has surpassed the previous best of 87,059 (2014) to create a new world record, said the officials of Ministry of Health on Saturday. This is a significant achievement in the countrywide mega voluntary blood donation drive, Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav which was kickstarted by Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today by donating blood at a blood donation camp at Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi.

Dr Mandaviya hailed the extraordinary achievement in his tweet. "New world record! Today I am happy to inform that on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji Raktdaan AmritMahotsav more than 87 thousand people have donated blood voluntarily so far, which is a new world record. This is an invaluable gift from the country to our beloved Pradhan Sevak," tweeted Mandaviya.

"As another remarkable aspect of this nationwide drive, 6,136 camps have been registered for this mega drive along with more than 1.95 lakh blood donors registered so far on E-Rakt Kosh portal," read a statement. In another step towards ensuring health for all, President Droupadi Murmu launched 'Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' to eliminate TB by 2025, on 9th September 2022.

"Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is an extension of Hon'ble Prime Minister's citizen- centric policies and a key step in ensuring enhanced awareness regarding the treatment for TB, a curable disease. The treatment is available free of cost at government health facilities," added the statement. The initiative has gained momentum and so far roughly 13.5 lakh TB patients have registered on the Nikshay portal, out of which 9.5 lakh active TB patients have given their consent for adoption.

The Ni-kshay 2.0 portal is facilitating in providing additional patient support to improve treatment outcomes of TB patients, augmenting community involvement in meeting India's commitment to end TB by 2025 and leveraging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) opportunities. The Nikshay Mitras can also register on the website and more than 15,000 such mitras have registered so far and shown their commitment to provide support for over 9.5 lakh TB patients. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global
2
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

Watch Mars and Moon's conjunction on September 16-17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022