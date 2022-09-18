Left Menu

Top Chinese epidemiologist asks citizens not to touch foreigners to avoid Monkeypox, faces backlash

At the beginning of the epidemic, some foreign friends stood up and used social platforms to tell everyone that Chinese people are not viruses, she said.The user further wrote that Chinese people should not now remain silent when many foreigners are facing discrimination in the country, the Post reported.Another Weibo user wrote, Is he Wu referring to a sexual relationship or just skin-to-skin contact

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-09-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 19:51 IST
Top Chinese epidemiologist asks citizens not to touch foreigners to avoid Monkeypox, faces backlash
  • Country:
  • China

A top Chinese health official has warned citizens against having skin contact with foreigners and recent returnees from abroad to avoid contracting Monkeypox, triggering a social media backlash for his “racist and discriminatory” remarks.

China on Friday reported its first case of Monkeypox in Chongqing city after a person who arrived from abroad developed rashes while in COVID-19 quarantine.

Following this, China's top epidemiologist Wu Zunyou warned citizens not to have skin contact with foreigners and recent returnees from abroad to avoid contracting the disease.

“To prevent possible monkeypox infection, and as part of our daily healthy lifestyle, [I] advise 1) don’t have skin-to-skin contact with foreigners; 2) don’t have skin-to-skin contact with people who have returned from abroad [in the past three weeks],” suggested Wu, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

He also advised the public not to have skin-to-skin contact with strangers and to use disposable toilet seat covers in public facilities, including in hotels, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Sunday.

Wu’s suggestions were ridiculed by many Chinese internet users, with some saying that they found them “racist and discriminatory”.

“How racist is this? What about the ones like me who have been living in China for almost 10 years and we haven’t seen our families in like 3-4 years due to the borders being closed,” an user wrote on Weibo in response to a Global Times post about Wu’s recommendations.

Another Weibo user said she found Wu’s description “very inappropriate”.

“There are still so many foreign friends working in China. At the beginning of the epidemic, some foreign friends stood up and used social platforms to tell everyone that ‘Chinese people are not viruses’,” she said.

The user further wrote that Chinese people should not now remain silent when many foreigners are facing discrimination in the country, the Post reported.

Another Weibo user wrote, “Is he (Wu) referring to a sexual relationship or just skin-to-skin contact? I guess he meant the former. But it is inevitable to have handshakes when you meet foreign guests. It’s also hard to avoid skin contact on the bus.” PTI KJV SCY SCY SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022