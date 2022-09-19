Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder; Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months and more

Left Menu

After years of negotiations, Israel-based Teva in July proposed a $4.35 billion nationwide settlement - mostly cash and partly medicines that will amount to $300 million to $400 million over 13 years - to resolve its opioid lawsuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2022 02:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 02:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months

Brazilian national health regulator Anvisa has approved the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged between six months and four years, the government body said in a statement Friday night. The move broadens the availability of the vaccine, which is sold under the brand name Comirnaty for adults and is already available in Brazil for older age groups.

U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Bluebird bio's gene therapy for the treatment of a rare neurological disorder, the company said late on Friday. "SKYSONA is the first FDA approved therapy shown to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys" with early, active Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), the company said in a statement, saying CALD is a "devastating and fatal neurodegenerative disease."

Teva Pharm expects to start paying U.S. opioid settlement in 2023

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries expects to finalise an opioid settlement in the United States by year-end and start paying in 2023, its chief executive said on Sunday, while confirming he was unlikely to renew his contract next year. After years of negotiations, Israel-based Teva in July proposed a $4.35 billion nationwide settlement - mostly cash and partly medicines that will amount to $300 million to $400 million over 13 years - to resolve its opioid lawsuits.

Don't touch foreigners to reduce monkeypox risk, says senior Chinese health official

A senior Chinese health official advised people to avoid physical contact with foreigners to prevent possible monkeypox infection after the first known case of the virus on mainland China was reported on Friday. "To prevent possible monkeypox infection and as part of our healthy lifestyle, it is recommended that 1) you do not have direct skin-to-skin contact with foreigners," Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention posted on his official Weibo page on Saturday.

