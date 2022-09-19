Thane logs 75 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,44,455, a health official said on Monday.

With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, there are currently 749 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

No death was reported on Sunday and the COVID-19 fatality toll in Thane stood at 11,958, he said.

The recovery count has reached 7,32,426, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)