As many as 38 students from Kasturba Gandhi Awasiya Balika Vidyalaya in Hardoi complained of nausea and stomach ache after visiting a medical camp on Sunday.

ANI | Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-09-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 09:07 IST
UP: 38 students complain of stomach ache, nausea after visiting medical camp in Hardoi
Students at hospital undergoing treatment. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
As many as 38 students from Kasturba Gandhi Awasiya Balika Vidyalaya in Hardoi complained of nausea and stomach ache after visiting a medical camp on Sunday. The girls had gone to the Pihani Community Health Centre (CHC) health camp. Once they returned, they started feeling nauseous and complained of stomach aches. They complained of being given the wrong medicine in the hospital.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Swati Shukla told ANI that "32 children are feeling fine after the treatment, and have been sent back. While the remaining six children have been shifted to civil hospital for treatment." SDM Shukla also said that the whole case is being monitored and the exact cause behind the incident will be investigated.

"We will investigate what caused this, whether it was because of food poisoning or happened because of taking medicine," SDM Shukla said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

