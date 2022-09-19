Freed American stable after prisoner exchange with Taliban -official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 19:34 IST
- Country:
- United States
American engineer Mark Frerichs appears to be in stable condition after his release on Monday in exchange for an Afghan tribal leader, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.
U.S. authorities determined that the release of Taliban-linked figure Bashir Noorzai would not pose an increased risk to Americans or alter the nature of the drug trade, the official told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
