Freed American stable after prisoner exchange with Taliban -official

American engineer Mark Frerichs appears to be in stable condition after his release on Monday in exchange for an Afghan tribal leader, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.

U.S. authorities determined that the release of Taliban-linked figure Bashir Noorzai would not pose an increased risk to Americans or alter the nature of the drug trade, the official told reporters.

