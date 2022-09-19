Awareness around nervous system disorders need of the hour, feel doctors

A group of over 250 doctors have highlighted the need for a multidisciplinary team for management of most nervous system disorders for best outcome for patients. They were speaking at the 'Max–Neuro Educon 2022' organised by Max Healthcare on Sunday. Dr Manish Vaish, senior director, Neurosurgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi, said, “The annual Educon is our initiative to continuously spread awareness on recent developments in the field of neurology in the doctor community. This year’s Educon focused on day to day spine problems and making brain and spine surgery safer and simpler through multidisciplinary teams.” He said in India, 8 to 10 people per lakh population suffer from brain tumour. As of now, there are 10 lakh people in the country with brain tumour, out of which, approximately 50,000 will lose their lives this year.

He said 0-14 years is the most common age for children to develop brain tumour and currently there are 48,000 brain tumour patients in the age group of 0 to 9 years. ''Prognosis is tricky in brain tumour and it should only be discussed after histopathology reports,'' the doctor said.

Dr Girish Rajpal, Associate Director, Neurosurgery and Incharge Interventional Neurology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali said, “A stroke is a huge burden on the family, society and nation. The awareness around is quite low when compared to cardiac diseases... In stroke, every minute counts and patients diagnosed in first 4.5 hours without any major artery blockage can be treated with intravenous drugs only. However, after 4.5 hours along with IV drugs, mechanical thrombectomy is required. Unlike cardiology, permanent stents are not used in stroke management and management comprise of extracting the thrombus to restore the blood flow.” Dr Yashpal Singh Bundela, senior consultant, Brain and Spine PPL, New Delhi said brain and spine are sensitive organs to treat and there are very few doctors specialising in the field.

Even at places where doctor is present – the team is missing to provide holistic care. Brain and Spine PPL is a team of 28 healthcare professionals under the leadership of Dr Vaish that has every possible professional in the field of neurology to treat every existing pathological condition in the speciality. ''The team works with state-of-art technology to make neuro treatments more effective, efficient and simple. Neuro Educon is the initiative to motivate more professionals to practice latest techniques and technology for best outcome for patients,'' he stated. PTI PLB SRY

