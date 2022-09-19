Thane dispensary started amid pandemic develops cracks

The walls of a civic-run dispensary started during the COVID-19 pandemic near Siddheshwar Talao in Thane city developed cracks on Monday after which it was barricaded for safety, an official said.

The structure has turned dangerous and a call on whether to demolish it will be taken by civic authorities, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

The alert about the cracks was received at the civic control room at 8:15pm, he added.

