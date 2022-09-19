Left Menu

152 dengue cases recorded in month of September in Delhi

National Capital has reported 396 cases of dengue this year so far, according to an MCD data.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 20:26 IST
152 dengue cases recorded in month of September in Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Capital has reported 396 cases of dengue this year so far, according to an MCD data. So far, 152 dengue cases have been recorded in the month of September itself, while 75 cases of dengue were reported in the entire month of August.

On the other hand, this year has not witnessed any dengue-related death. Moreover, 92 cases of malaria and 17 cases of chikungunya have been reported.

According to MCD reports, in the month of September, 43 cases of malaria and 3 cases of chikungunya have been reported. Earlier, 51 dengue cases were reported in the capital in the month of September alone, according to MCD data.

In the whole of August, 75 cases of dengue were reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022