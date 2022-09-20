Shanghai reports 1 asymptomatic, 0 symptomatic COVID cases for Sept 19

Shanghai reported one new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus case for Sept. 19, down from three a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Sept. 19, unchanged from a day earlier.

