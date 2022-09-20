Left Menu

Shanghai reports 1 asymptomatic, 0 symptomatic COVID cases for Sept 19

Shanghai reported one new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus case for Sept. 19, down from three a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday. Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Sept. 19, unchanged from a day earlier.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 20-09-2022 05:26 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 05:26 IST
Shanghai reports 1 asymptomatic, 0 symptomatic COVID cases for Sept 19
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai reported one new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus case for Sept. 19, down from three a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as the previous day, the city government said on Tuesday.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Sept. 19, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: Uzbekistan's Samarkand gears up for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India
3
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
4
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022