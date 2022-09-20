China's Chengdu reports no new COVID cases for Sept 19
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 20-09-2022 06:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 06:28 IST
- Country:
- China
China's southwestern metropolis of Chengdu reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sept. 19, down from two a day earlier, city government data showed on Tuesday.
The city is gradually returning to normal after more than two weeks of strict COVID-19 lockdowns.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement