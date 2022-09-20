Left Menu

Man carrying 1 kg gold inside his stomach arrested at Karipur airport

One person was arrested at Karipur airport, who was carrying one kilogram of gold inside four capsules in his stomach.

ANI | Karipur (Kerala) | Updated: 20-09-2022 08:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 08:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was arrested at Karipur airport, who was carrying one kilogram of gold inside four capsules in his stomach. The accused has been identified as Naufal (36), a native of Variamkode in the Malappuram district. He arrived at Karipur airport from Dubai on September 19.

He tried to smuggle 1.063 Kg of gold by concealing it as 4 capsules of the gold compound in his rectum. The police carried out a thorough inspection of his body and luggage but failed to recover the gold. Following this, Naufal was taken to a private hospital at Kondotty and was subjected to a detailed medical examination. The X-ray revealed four capsules containing gold inside his stomach.

This is the 59th gold smuggling case being reported at Karipur airport within the past few months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

