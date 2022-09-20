Health News Roundup: Explainer-Biden said the pandemic is over. Is it?; China reports 990 new COVID cases for Sept 18 vs 1,189 a day earlier and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China reports 990 new COVID cases for Sept 18 vs 1,189 a day earlier

China reported 990 new COVID-19 infections for Sept. 18, of which 147 were symptomatic and 843 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That compares with 1,189 new cases a day earlier – 154 symptomatic and 1,035 asymptomatic infections - which China counts separately.

Judge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change

A U.S. judge on Monday denied the Justice Department's bid to stop UnitedHealth Group from buying Change Healthcare, in a blow to the U.S. administration's tougher enforcement of antitrust issues. Change shares rose 7% after the close of trading.

Teva Pharm expects to start paying U.S. opioid settlement in 2023

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries expects to finalize an opioid settlement in the United States by year-end and start paying in 2023, its chief executive said on Sunday, while confirming he was unlikely to renew his contract next year. After years of negotiations, Israel-based Teva in July proposed a $4.35 billion nationwide settlement - mostly cash and partly medicines that will amount to $300 million to $400 million over 13 years - to resolve its opioid lawsuits.

Hong Kong flags COVID quarantine policy change wants an orderly opening-up

Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday the government aims to make an announcement soon on its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals, as it wants to keep the city connected with the rest of the world and allow an "orderly opening up". Lee said he was conscious Hong Kong needed to retain its competitiveness, adding that authorities were keen to bring back events and activities to the city.

Ghana declares end of Marburg virus disease outbreak

Ghana has declared the end of an outbreak of Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola, that was confirmed in July, the president's office said on Monday. Ghana's Marburg outbreak was the second in West Africa. The first ever case of the virus was detected last year in Guinea, with no further cases identified.

Beijing reports no new local COVID cases for Sept 18

China's capital Beijing reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections for Sept. 18, local government authorities said on Monday. This compared with zero symptomatic and asymptomatic cases the day before.

Cancer victims urge court to end J&J bankruptcy roadblock to lawsuits

People suing Johnson & Johnson over the company's talc products urged an appeals court on Monday to revive their claims, saying the profitable company should not be allowed to use a bankrupt subsidiary to block lawsuits alleging the products cause cancer. They asked a panel of the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to dismiss the bankruptcy of J&J's subsidiary LTL Management, saying that LTL is a "concocted" corporation set up solely to stop them from getting their day in court.

Don't touch foreigners to reduce monkeypox risk, China health official says

A senior Chinese health official advised people to avoid contact with foreigners to prevent monkeypox infection after the first known case of the virus on mainland China was reported. "To prevent possible monkeypox infection and as part of our healthy lifestyle, it is recommended that 1) you do not have direct skin-to-skin contact with foreigners," Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention posted on his official Weibo page on Saturday.

Biden says 'the pandemic is over' even as the death toll, costs mount

U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that "the pandemic is over," even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily. "The pandemic is over," Biden said during an interview conducted with CBS' "60 Minutes" program on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show, an event that drew thousands of visitors.

