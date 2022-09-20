Left Menu

Ebola outbreak declared in Uganda

Reuters | Kamphala | Updated: 20-09-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 12:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Uganda

An outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease has been declared in Uganda, the country's health ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

The ministry said on Twitter that there had been a confirmed Ebola case in the central Mubende district, a 24-year-old man who showed symptoms and later died. The WHO's Africa office said in a statement that the case was of the relatively rare Sudan strain, after Ugandan health authorities investigated six suspicious deaths in the district this month.

"There are currently eight suspected cases who are receiving care in a health facility," WHO Africa said, adding it was helping Uganda's health authorities with their investigation and deploying staff to the affected area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

