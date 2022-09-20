Mizoram Governor urges people to spread awareness about prevention of tuberculosis

Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati has urged the people of the state to spread awareness about the prevention of Tuberculosis (TB) and adopt TB patients through an online platform ''Nikshay'' under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Kambhampati launched the statewide adoption of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at a function held at Raj Bhavan here on Monday. The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan was launched nationwide by President Droupadi Murmu on September 9.

Among others, the objective of the community program is to augment community involvement in meeting India's commitment to end TB by 2025 ahead of the global targets of 2030, to provide additional patient support to improve treatment outcomes of TB patients, and to leverage Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

Under this program, tuberculosis patients can be adopted and cared for by an individual, elected representatives, cooperative societies, corporate, and institutions, among others.

''As of now, only 22 from Mizoram have registered to adopt and donate under the Nikshay platform. Therefore, I urge all people of the state, including the elected leaders, NGOs, religious bodies, public and private bodies, and individuals to come forward and adopt TB patients through Nikshay Mitra,'' the governor said.

He said collective efforts will go a long way in eradicating TB disease from the country.

Kambhampati announced that he would adopt and support 20 TB patients to set an example as the head of the state. State Health minister Dr. R Lalthangliana, who also spoke on the occasion, said that more than 1,700 TB cases were reported and over 70 people died due to TB in 2021.

At least 1,358 TB patients are currently on treatment, of which 1,039 have given their consent to receive support under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, he said. Lalthangliana also announced that he would adopt 10 TB patients under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The state government is making massive efforts to make Mizoram a TB-free state, the minister said.

