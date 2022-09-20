Left Menu

Raj reports 109 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-09-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 19:50 IST
Raj reports 109 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan reported 109 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Friday, a health department spokesperson said here.

While two COVID-19-infected patients died in Dausa, one passed away in Jaipur, taking the death toll of the state to 9,637.

State's infection tally has increased to 13,12,499.

The total number of patients undergoing treatment stands at 1,089, the spokesperson said.

174 patients were discharged on Tuesday, the official added. AG RDT RDT

