Shanghai reports no COVID cases for Sept 20

Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Sept. 20, down from one a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as the previous day, the city government said on Wednesday. Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Sept. 20, unchanged from a day earlier.
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-09-2022 05:21 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 05:21 IST
