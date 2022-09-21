Left Menu

China reports 747 new COVID cases for Sept 20 vs 789 a day earlier

That is compared with 789 new cases a day earlier, 152 symptomatic and 637 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. Financial hub Shanghai reported no local symptomatic or asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and one asymptomatic case the day before, local government data showed.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-09-2022 06:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 06:45 IST
China reports 747 new COVID cases for Sept 20 vs 789 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 747 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 20, of which 166 were symptomatic and 581 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 789 new cases a day earlier, 152 symptomatic and 637 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. 20, mainland China had confirmed 248,644 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no local cases for a fifth day, according to local government data. Financial hub Shanghai reported no local symptomatic or asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and one asymptomatic case the day before, local government data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022