Left Menu

Over 73 lakh children get polio drops in 20 Rajasthan districts

About 73.8 lakh children were administered polio vaccine in 20 districts of the state under Pulse Polio Vaccination Campaign, a health department spokesperson said. For the campaign, 4,452 transit teams and 6,424 mobile teams were formed and more than 1 lakh health workers were engaged.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-09-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 13:14 IST
Over 73 lakh children get polio drops in 20 Rajasthan districts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

About 73.8 lakh children were administered polio vaccine in 20 districts of the state under Pulse Polio Vaccination Campaign, a health department spokesperson said. The campaign ran for three days from September 18 during which the vaccine was given to children of upto five years of age at booths and also door-to-door to those who missed coming to the booths.

The spokesperson said that on the first day 42.9 lakh children were given the polio drops on the booths set up by the health department and on the second and third day, the health workers went door-to-door to reach 30.9 lakh children. For the campaign, 4,452 transit teams and 6,424 mobile teams were formed and more than 1 lakh health workers were engaged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022