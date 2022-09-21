Over 73 lakh children get polio drops in 20 Rajasthan districts

About 73.8 lakh children were administered polio vaccine in 20 districts of the state under Pulse Polio Vaccination Campaign, a health department spokesperson said. The campaign ran for three days from September 18 during which the vaccine was given to children of upto five years of age at booths and also door-to-door to those who missed coming to the booths.

The spokesperson said that on the first day 42.9 lakh children were given the polio drops on the booths set up by the health department and on the second and third day, the health workers went door-to-door to reach 30.9 lakh children. For the campaign, 4,452 transit teams and 6,424 mobile teams were formed and more than 1 lakh health workers were engaged.

