Hong Kong to start monkeypox vaccination on October 5

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 21-09-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 13:54 IST
Hong Kong will launch a monkeypox vaccination programme for "high-risk groups" from Oct. 5 following the discovery of an imported case of monkeypox this month, the city's Department of Health said on Wednesday.
Those groups include healthcare workers, laboratory personnel and people with "high-risk sexual practices" such as sex workers, it said. The government expects about 120,000 people will be able to receive a vaccine.
