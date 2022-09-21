Left Menu

Spain fines delivery app Glovo 79M euros for labour violation

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 21-09-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 15:43 IST
Spain fines delivery app Glovo 79M euros for labour violation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain fined delivery company Glovo nearly 79 million euros (USD 78 million) for violating a 2021 law that obliged app-based food delivery platforms to make their riders full employees, Spain's labour minister said on Wednesday.

Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz said Glovo had continued to treat some 10,000 regular riders as self-employed workers when they should have been taken on as staff employees.

"We are talking about workers who are actually not self-employed, and so the full weight of the law will fall on the company," Díaz said.

The minister confirmed the fine, originally reported by Cadena SER radio, to reporters at the Spanish Parliament. Diaz said the penalty, which resulted from a inspection by work monitors, had led to Glovo hiring those 10,000 riders.

Glovo is a Spanish company that operates in 25 countries, mostly in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022