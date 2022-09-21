DDMA meet on Sep 22 to review Covid situation

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Thursday to review the Covid situation here and conduct an assessment of dedicated resources deployed at hospitals to tackle the infection, officials said.

In its last meeting in April, the DDMA had made it mandatory for people to wear face masks at public places and prescribed a fine of Rs 500 against defaulters.

''The DDMA meeting is scheduled at 4 PM on Thursday to review the Covid situation in Delhi.

''An assessment on whether manpower and infrastructure at the hospitals to tackle the infection should be scaled down or maintained further will also be done at the meeting,'' a senior government officer said on Wednesday.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, who is the DDMA chairman, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be present during the meeting.

As Delhi is seeing a low Covid positivity rate and fewer hospital admissions, it is being observed that manpower, including doctors and health workers, and infrastructure like beds are lying under-utilised or even unutilised. These could be freed to meet other medical needs, the officer added.

The capital had on Tuesday recorded 81 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent and one death due to the infection.

Cases of COVID-19 in Delhi have registered a drop in the last several days. On Saturday, the city logged 89 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent and one death.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 463, of which 349 patients were under home isolation. Only 44 of the 9,270 beds reserved for Covid patients in various hospitals in the city were occupied by patients.

There were 65 Covid containment zones in Delhi, the medical bulletin on Tuesday said.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

